Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Holdings Trimmed by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 1.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

