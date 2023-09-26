Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 251.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,099 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after buying an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 547.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPHQ stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.