Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,414 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average daily volume of 1,270 put options.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 22.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,579,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,826. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $12.84.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,072 shares of company stock worth $8,323,241 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,131,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after purchasing an additional 439,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 127,287 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $7,425,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

