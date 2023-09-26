IOTA Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $414.61 million and $3.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003787 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005589 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000100 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
