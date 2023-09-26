IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Boosted by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.29. The company had a trading volume of 500,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,160. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

