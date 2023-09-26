iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 240,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 499,911 shares.The stock last traded at $47.84 and had previously closed at $47.75.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.