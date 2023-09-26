iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

