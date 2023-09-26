iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.75. 2,605,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,833. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.