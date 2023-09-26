iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 19.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,969. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

