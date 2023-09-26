iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,802. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

