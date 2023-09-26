iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is CKW Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.44. 541,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

