iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 17.2% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 234,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.89. The company had a trading volume of 231,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

