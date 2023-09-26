iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Monument Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 5.8% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IUSG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 171,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,227. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.