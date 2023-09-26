iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $42.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

