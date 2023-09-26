iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

DSI stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

