iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,049 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,357 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

