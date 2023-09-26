iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,536 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

