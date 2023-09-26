iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 53,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7,620.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 925,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

