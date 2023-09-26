iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,539,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,466,000 after acquiring an additional 205,896 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $265.09. 525,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,287. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.18 and a 200-day moving average of $261.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.