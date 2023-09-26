iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $268.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.92. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

