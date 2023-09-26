iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

