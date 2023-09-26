iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Boosted by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6,648.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 8.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,264,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

