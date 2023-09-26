iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,785 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 765,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

