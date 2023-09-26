iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $303,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

