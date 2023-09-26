iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 806,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

