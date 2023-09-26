iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Cut by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 251,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.