iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 11.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.26. 71,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,928. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

