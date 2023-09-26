Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 4.2%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 16,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 58,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.