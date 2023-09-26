Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $6,686,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. 188,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,701. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

