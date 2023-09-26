Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Jamf has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,056 shares of company stock worth $1,394,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.