JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

JD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JD.com has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $2,890,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $12,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

