JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $29.78

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $28.95. JD.com shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 2,200,024 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

