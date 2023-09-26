JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.