Joystick Trading Down 0% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,152.25 or 1.00031960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

