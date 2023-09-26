JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($20.15) to GBX 1,700 ($20.76) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,616 ($31.95) to GBX 2,671 ($32.62) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $29.56 on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

