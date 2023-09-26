JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $16.94.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Repsol had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

