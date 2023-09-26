JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Holdings Raised by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,022. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

