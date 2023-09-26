JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,275 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.10% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.