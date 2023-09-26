JUNO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.37 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $170,761.67 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

