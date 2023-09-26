K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 13th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of KBL traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.25. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.53 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of C$80.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9838032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

