KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,120,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 8,534,238 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

