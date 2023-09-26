Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. 1,324,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

