Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.15.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

