Kkr Credit Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.