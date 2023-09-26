KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 144.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

KREF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 60,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

