KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 13th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 144.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 81,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,365. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $846.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

