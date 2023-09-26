KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 144.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,305. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $848.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 408.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.