Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 70,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,931. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

