Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.