Kroger (NYSE:KR) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

